From 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 11, the Rehoboth Art League will welcome the public to an opening reception for a series of new exhibitions, including its Annual Members’ Fine Craft Exhibition, now in its 48th year.
Also debuting that evening are two new solo exhibitions, including “Earth, Water and Fire–Works by Lisa Battle” and “The Human Form: A Moment in Time–Works by Jeff Kibler.” The series of exhibitions will run from June 11 through July 18. They are free and open to the public.
The Members’ Fine Craft Exhibition is a signature summer show for the league, and contains works created by member artists in a wide variety of media, including baskets, ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, mixed media and, among other things, wood.
Artists and the public are being invited to hear from this year’s exhibition judge, Bill Wolff, when he presents a free Gallery Talk on Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m. in the Corkran Gallery. Wolff, who is currently assistant professor and head of the sculpture area at Salisbury University, will provide a walkthrough of the craft exhibition and discuss his award decisions.
Exhibiting in the Ventures Gallery is Maryland-based artist Lisa Battle, who presents “Earth, Water and Fire.” Battle is an artist who creates a distinctive style of abstract sculptures by hand-building with stoneware clay. She explores form and line in three-dimensional space, inspired by patterns created in nature through wind and water erosion, and the graceful arching movements of dance.
The RAL’s historic Peter Marsh Homestead will debut “The Human Form, A Moment in Time—Works by Jeff Kibler.” Kibler has more than 40 years of experience in corporate art and editorial design with Fortune 500 companies, nonprofit organizations, higher-education institutions and museums. Although skilled in commercial art, he prefers the discipline of fine art, working in charcoal and oils to capture the nuances of the human form.
The Rehoboth Art League is located at 12 Dodds Lane, in Henlopen Acres. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For additional information on the league, its classes, events and exhibitions, visit the website at rehobothartleague.org, or call (302) 227-8408.