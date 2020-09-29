The Rehoboth Art League will host four new exhibitions beginning Friday, Oct. 2, on its historic Henlopen Acres campus. The Corkran, Tubbs and Ventures galleries will host the new work of three artists with very distinct styles and forms of artistic expression, and the Peter Marsh Homestead will feature a juried members’ showcase of digital art.
For the first time in many months, the art league will host an opening reception for the exhibitions on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m., welcoming back friends and patrons to celebrate the artists’ accomplishments. To ensure the safety of all attendees, RAL will continue to require masks to enter the galleries, and volunteers will monitor attendees’ numbers in buildings and direct one-way traffic flow.
The league’s historic campus offers more than 3.5 acres of wooded trails and a formal garden to enjoy before or after seeing the work of exhibiting artists.
The Corkran Gallery will feature Seth Harris’s “Lindy Hop: Paintings of America’s Most Beautiful Folk Dance.”
The lindy hop dance was originated in the 1930s by African Americans at the Savoy ballroom in New York City and has a long history as a favorite American tradition on the dance floor. In this series of paintings, Harris captures the beauty and form of this popular swing dance style, and the exhibit showcases his skill for painting figurative realism.
Also opening is Francisco Loza’s “Reflections en Estambre,” on display in the Tubbs Gallery. Loza said he sees his artwork as a form of artistic diplomacy between the United States, Mexico and beyond, creating pieces with pressed yarn, beads and a combination of waxes found only in Mexico.
His work reflects concepts including the environment, markets, seaside communities, immigration and families. Loza’s original art also highlights his interpretations of Mexican cultural traditions and Huichol communities based on his first-hand experience of collaborating with Huichol artisans in Mexico for more than 20 years.
In the Ventures Gallery, Robert Weston debuts his “Expressions: Painting with Wood.” Weston, a 2020 Delaware Division of the Arts fellowship recipient, creates paintings with wood veneer. His mastery of still-lifes, seascapes and landscapes in wood are a result of more than 30 years in the cabinetmaking industry.
Weston creates work he designs himself and never does the same one twice. His process includes hanging pieces of veneer around his studio and waiting for their best use to come to him.
Finally, the Rehoboth Art League’s Peter Marsh Homestead will present “Digital Masterpieces, a Juried Members’ Showcase.” The exhibition includes current RAL member artists working in digital art mediums including photography, mixed media, digital collage and archival digital prints on canvas and metal. Each artist expresses their own vision and flair with the use of line, form, color, composition and rhythm, creating what the RAL called a cohesive exhibition of digital artworks.
The exhibitions will be on display at the Rehoboth Art League through Sunday, Nov. 1. The galleries are free and open to the public seven days a week. The Rehoboth Art League is located at 12 Dodds Lane, in Henlopen Acres. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The historic Homestead is open daily from noon to 4 p.m.
The Rehoboth Art League is a membership-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to teaching, preserving and inspiring the arts in the region. For additional information on the art league, its classes, events or donations, or to preview the newest exhibitions, visit the website at rehobothartleague.org or call (302) 227-8408.