The Rehoboth Art League will host three new exhibitions beginning Friday, Aug. 28, on its historic Henlopen Acres Campus.
The Corkran and Tubbs Gallery will feature the 9th Regional Juried Biennial Exhibition. This juried exhibition showcases artwork from artists living in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C. More than 200 works of fine art were submitted to the exhibition, representing a strong collection of pieces by emerging and master-level fine artists. This exhibition showcases a wide variety of media including paintings in pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil, mixed media, sculpture, photography and more.
This year’s exhibition selections have been made by Robin Craren, Collections Research Coordinator at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, and the awards judge is Charles Plante, art historian and art dealer based in London and New York. The artist winning the Best in Show award will receive a $1,500 cash award and a solo exhibition running concurrent with their 10th Regional Juried Biennial Exhibition in 2022.
Also opening Aug. 28, 2020, in the Ventures Gallery is Every Picture Tells a Story, works by Frank Williams. Williams was the first-place winner at RAL’s 2018 Juried Biennial Exhibition and has been creating watercolors that try to tell a story his entire life. Most of Williams’ artistic career was centered on graphic design rather than illustration, but his painting and drawing skills later developed by taking inspiration from NC Wyeth and Howard Pyle.
“Whether painting a scene from a local produce stand on Route 1 or the challenges of life at the Indian River Life Saving Station; or illustrating a humorous take off on The Preppy Handbook, I’ve tried to tell a story — like the illustrator in me,” said Williams.
Finally, the Rehoboth Art League’s Peter Marsh Homestead presents, Endangered — Works by Kate Norris. Many of the world’s largest and most visible species — bears, tigers, rhinoceroses — are simply being squeezed out of their habitats by encroaching human development and or poaching and this exhibition of collage highlights endangered species. Norris is a teaching artist from Baltimore, whose current body of work gives homage to naturalists and illustrators from the 16th to 19th centuries. Her mixed media collages are made from tearing vintage and out of stock wallpaper and reconstructing the pieces in a new way, giving new meaning with a modern sensibility. Her collages provoke conversations about process, techniques and symbolic associations.
The current exhibitions will be on display at the Rehoboth Art League through Sept. 27. Please note that there will be no opening reception for these exhibitions. The galleries are free and open to the public seven days a week.
The Rehoboth Art League is located at 12 Dodds Lane, in Henlopen Acres. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. The historic Homestead is open daily noon to 4 p.m.
This organization is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.
The Rehoboth Art League is a membership-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to teaching, preserving and inspiring the arts in the region. For additional information on the Art League, its classes, events and exhibitions, visit the website at rehobothartleague.org or call (302) 227-8408. Connect with them on Facebook and Instagram @RehobothArtLeague.