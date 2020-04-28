While people are “staying at home,” they can find their inner artist and register online for the Rehoboth Art League’s upcoming online art class.
On Monday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to Noon, the RAL will offer “Exploring Watercolor with Gerilyn Gaskill: Old Cars and Trucks” for beginner and intermediate painters. The online class is a watercolor demonstration and paint along. In addition to old cars and trucks, Gaskill will demonstrate painting rust effects and old peeling barns using dry-brush and splatter, as well as other watercolor tips and techniques. Then, while participants paint their own old car or truck based on photographs, she will assist with any painting questions.
The cost of the class is $25 per person
Registration is required for all classes. To register, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or email the art league’s education programs director at paula@rehobothartleague.org. All registered students will receive an invitation by email the day before the class with a link to join the class on Zoom. To use Zoom, people need an internet-connected computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone, and a webcam or built-in camera on their computer, as well as a computer microphone.