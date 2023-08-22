The Delaware Division of the Arts announced this week that registration is now open for the 2023 Delaware Arts Summit, a gathering of Delaware’s arts community, including arts professionals, artists, creative minds and art enthusiasts. The event will take place on Oct. 8 and 9 at the Hyatt Place in Dewey Beach, “and promises to be inspirational and enlightening,” organizers said.
To register and explore the detailed schedule of events, visit the official Delaware Arts Summit website at Arts.Delaware.Gov/Summit.
“Reflection, Renewal and Rejuvenation” are goals for this year’s Arts Summit, organizers said, “as we move beyond the challenges of the past several years. The Summit will provide time, sessions, and experiences designed to make us stronger individually and as organizations by promoting mindfulness, stress reduction, better internal and external communications, and methods to manage uncertainty. The arts community is invited to come together to unify and strengthen our creative collective, because the stronger we are, the greater our impact!”
“We are delighted to announce the opening of registration for the 2023 Delaware Arts Summit in Dewey Beach,” said Kristin Pleasanton, deputy director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “This summit promises to be a celebration and acknowledgement of the importance of the arts in Delaware, and all who play a role in their creation and presentation. We encourage everyone to secure their spot and join us for this exceptional event.”
“Professional development opportunities play a crucial role in advancing Delaware’s creative sector, nurturing talent, and fostering a vibrant and sustainable arts community,” said Jessica Ball, director of the Delaware Division of the Arts. “Such opportunities provide artists, creators, and arts professionals with access to specialized training, knowledge and information. Workshops offered by nationally recognized speakers provide valuable learning experiences that empower individuals to assess, refine and grow. This, in turn, enhances innovation and cultivates a culture of continuous improvement within the creative sector.”
Highlights of the 2023 Delaware Arts Summit are set to include:
• Inspiring speakers — Experts and artists will share their insights and experience.
• Interactive workshops — Attendees will have the opportunity to participate and engage with speakers and colleagues.
• Artistic showcases — The summit will feature performances spotlighting the exceptional talent within the Delaware arts community.
• Networking opportunities — Participants can forge meaningful connections with fellow artists, art organizations and potential collaborators.
The event will take place at Hyatt Place Dewey Beach, 1301 Coastal Highway, Dewey Beach, on Monday, Oct. 9, with an optional pre-conference on Sunday, Oct. 8. Registration costs $55 for the conference, with a $20 add-on for the pre-conference.