Redware is a hard, red stoneware that has been made for hundreds of years. It was the traditional domestic earthen pottery of the 17th to 19th centuries. Redware was first produced in the United States as early as 1625. Guest potter Andrew Loercher will continue the tradition at the Rehoboth Art League teaching a “Redware Clay Pie Plate” workshop on Tuesday, July 14, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Most redware was purely utilitarian, intended for hard use around house and farm. Participants in the workshop will become familiar with the different facets of redware by creating a pie plate of their own design. Students will learn the slats technique, as well as glazing and firing processes. Participants must be 15 or older. The cost of this workshop is $65 for members and non-members.
Loercher has been a redware potter for more than 35 years. He is a retired art teacher from the Ephrata area school district in Pennsylvania. Upon retirement, he taught part-time in the art department of Millersville University of Pennsylvania. In his studio, he creates pieces that reflect Lancaster County’s heritage and surroundings. His work displays motifs contained in folk art, animal, quilt and architectural designs.
To register for this workshop, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All workshops are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.