The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral has chosen the American Red Cross of Delmarva as the beneficiary of funds to be raised on the Bethany boardwalk on Labor Day, Sept. 4, and on Sept. 1 at the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction at Bethany Blues restaurant.
“The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors,” organizers noted.
The 2023 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral will be celebrated on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, with activities beginning around 5:30 p.m. at the north end of the Bethany Beach boardwalk. The event is a celebration at the end of the summer to “bid a fond farewell” to the traditional summer season. An overview of the event can be viewed at www.jazz-funeral.com.
At the Jazz Funeral, spectators can join the mock funeral procession of mourners accompanied by Dixieland bands. “Mourners” will carry a casket with a decorated mannequin representing “Summer of 2023” from the north end of the boardwalk to its final resting place at the bandstand.
According to Carolyn Bacon and Marie Wright, the assistant chairpersons of this year’s Jazz Funeral events, this family-friendly event is free to the public.
For the past 17 years, the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral has also hosted the Jazz Funeral Silent Auction to benefit a local charity. This year, the Jazz Funeral Silent Auction will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at Bethany Blues to support the Delmarva Chapter of the American Red Cross. Bethany Blues is located at 6 North Pennsylvania Avenue in Bethany Beach.
The goal of the Jazz Funeral fund-raising activities is to help the American Red Cross of Delmarva so they may continue to assist the residents of the local communities with emergency and preventive services, according to Wright.
“The Red Cross responds 24 hours a day to help local families affected by a disaster, military families who have an emergency and need to communicate with their loved one, and many other instances,” Wright said. “They also teach their neighbors lifesaving skills, such as First Aid, CPR, and water safety, in addition to providing disaster preparedness tips and training. All this would not be possible without valuable contributions of talent, time, and donations from the local community.”
Wright knows of what she speaks. She is a certified Red Cross volunteer.
“For more than 100 years, the Red Cross has partnered with the local community and now serves more than 1.6 million people throughout Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore, and two counties on Virginia’s Eastern Shore,” Wright said. “The Red Cross encourages residents to utilize Red Cross tools and training to make the community one of the safest places to live, work and raise a family.”
Executive Director Theresa Young of the American Red Cross of Delmarva gave a recent example of Red Cross involvement in the local area.
“The Red Cross launched a nationwide preparedness endeavor called the Home Fire Campaign,” said Young. “The campaign’s goal was to reduce home fire deaths and injuries by 25 percent nationwide over five years. Here locally, we have held events where we installed free smoke alarms in high-fire-risk communities and also educated on home fire safety.”
“There are times when people forget the scope of the Red Cross and its commitment to providing emergency services 365 days a year, seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” Young said.
“Red Cross has been and continues to be very busy with its humanitarian work,” said Young. “We have helped many people this year, whether down the street, nationwide or worldwide. All the money raised at this event will help those who experienced local disasters, such as home fires, flooding, etc.”
The sheer size of the service area that the Delmarva Red Cross covers presents several challengers, Young said.
“Your Delmarva Chapter of the Red Cross covers the whole peninsula, which is quite large; however, we never miss a call for help. We could not do this without our volunteers and financial support from neighbors all over Delmarva. Thank you.”
The American Red Cross of Delmarva can be reached at (302) 656-6620 and 1-800-777-6620 or online at www.redcross.org/delmarva.
In addition, the American Red Cross organization has affiliates in the Gulf region, including New Orleans, the home of the original jazz funerals.
For the past 18 years, the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral was dedicated to those impacted by the lingering aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, especially the residents of New Orleans, according to Bacon.
“Since New Orleans experienced so much devastation from Hurricane Katrina and since the recovery process in New Orleans continues to this day, our lighthearted Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral celebration is meant to show respect and admiration for the jazz funeral tradition born in the Big Easy,” Bacon said.
Raising funds for the Red Cross is not new for the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral. The 2005 Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral was dedicated to the work performed by members of the American Red Cross. On Labor Day 2005, a memorial service on the Bethany Beach boardwalk was held to honor New Orleans and those who perished in Hurricane Katrina. Representatives of the American Red Cross were on hand to collect funds for hurricane relief. The American Red Cross was also the beneficiary of funds in 2011, 2015, 2017, 2019 and last year.
Young said she looks forward to once again working with the Jazz Funeral.
“The Jazz Funeral receives strong support from the community every year,” Young said. ”We are proud to partner with them to not only raise funds but also to help raise awareness for Red Cross services, classes, and volunteer opportunities.”
Music for the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is provided by the combined efforts of three Dixieland jazz bands, noted Bacon. The bands are the Jazz Funeral Irregulars, the Dixie Cats, and the Downtown Dixieland Band.
All the funds raised at the silent auction on the Friday afternoon before Labor Day will go to the Delmarva chapter of the American Red Cross of Delmarva. Admission is free, and all are being invited to attend.
The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction benefits five charities: Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, the American Cancer Society with their Relay For Life program, and the Audubon Society, represented by the Delaware Audubon Society and the Chesapeake Audubon Society, as well as the American Red Cross.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer to help out with the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral or the Silent Auction at Bethany Blues can email jazzfuneral@comcast.net, call to leave a message at (302) 537-1585, or drop a line to P.O. Box 505, Bethany Beach, DE 19930.