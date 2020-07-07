The Rehoboth Art League will host three new exhibitions beginning Friday, July 17, on its historic Henlopen Acres Campus. The Corkran and Tubbs galleries will feature the 82nd Annual Members’ Fine Art Exhibition.
The exhibition annually showcases artwork by dozens of Rehoboth Art League member artists in a variety of media, including paintings in pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil and mixed media, sculpture, photography and more. Following a long-standing tradition at the league, a variety of awards of excellence will be presented. The awards judge for this year’s exhibit is Kristin Pleasanton, who has worked with the Delaware Division of the Arts (DDOA) for 20 years and now serves as the division’s deputy director.
Also opening on July 17, in the Ventures Gallery, is David Oleski’s “Prime Numbers,” a collection of recent still-lifes in oil.
“Oleski, a Philadelphia-based fine artist, has found a voice in his version of an intense scrutiny of the world around him. Following in the footsteps of the 19th century Impressionists, Oleski continues a deep exploration into increasingly fragmented views of simple still-lifes. He captures a sense of rhythm and atmosphere with sophisticated colors and thick and deliberate brushwork.”
Oleski was born in Boston, Mass., and received his bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Maryland Institute, College of Art, Baltimore.
Finally, the Peter Marsh Homestead will debut its “Recent Acquisitions” show, a collection of newly acquired pieces — from historic to contemporary works — in the organization’s Permanent Collection. The Rehoboth Art League is one of only a few actively collecting art institutions in the state of Delaware and routinely acquires donated pieces of artwork for its collection.
The collection, comprising more than 800 pieces of fine art and antiquities, has grown from its inception in the 1930s and includes the work of artists such as Ethel P.B. Leach, William Leach, Orville Peets, Jack Lewis and Howard Pyle, among others.
There will not be an opening reception for this series of exhibitions, which will be on display at the Rehoboth Art League through Aug. 23. The galleries are free and open to the public seven days a week. The Rehoboth Art League is located at 12 Dodds Lane, in Henlopen Acres. Gallery hours are 10 to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. The historic Homestead is open daily from noon to 4 p.m.