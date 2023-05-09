Local artist Edilu Nehrbas will teach “Kumihimo: Japanese Braiding with Beads” at the Rehoboth Art League on Thursdays, May 25 through June 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Kumihimo translates into “braided cord,” and braiding has enjoyed a very long history in Japan, with evidence dating back to 7,500 B.C.
“The styles and uses for the braids have changed over time. The heyday of the braiding technique in Japan occurred during the Middle Ages, when braids were used for lacing together samurai suits of armor, sword hilts, ties for kimonos and even harnesses for horses,” organizers noted. “Today, kumihimo has become a hot trend in jewelry all over the world.”
Using a foam kumihimo disk and plastic bobbins, participants in the “Japanese Braiding with Beads” class will learn to create their own beaded jewelry. The cost of the series of four classes is $185 for RAL members and non-members.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.