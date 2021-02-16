International artist Roger Dellar will be teaching intermediate to advanced painters from his Surrey, England, studio in a class titled “People in Pictures,” for the Rehoboth Art League on Wednesday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Dellar will demonstrate virtually how to add figures to paintings using oil. Using the Zoom platform, participants can paint along in oil, but acrylic and watercolor are welcome as well. Everyone can gain valuable insight in approaching the subject.
The cost of the class is $50 per person.
Dellar travels widely and is internationally known for his work in several different media. He is a member of the Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolour, the Pastel Society and the Royal Institute of Oil Painters. He is known as a teacher of art throughout the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States. He is represented locally by Peninsula Gallery in Lewes.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. In order to participate, people need to create a free Zoom account by going to www.zoom.com. Then, all they need is a computer with a webcam or a phone with a camera.