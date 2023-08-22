The Rehoboth Art League on Thursday, Oct. 12, will host a trip to experience the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, and its collection of classic and modern art. The coach will leave Rehoboth at 8 a.m. and return by 6 p.m.
Art collector Albert C. Barnes chartered the Barnes in 1922 to teach people from all walks of life how to look at art. Over three decades, he collected some of the world’s most important impressionist, post-impressionist and modern paintings, including works by Renoir, Cézanne, Matisse and Picasso. He displayed them alongside African masks, Native American jewelry, Greek antiquities and decorative metalwork.
Barnes was a strong supporter of progressive education and social justice, and he worked closely with Black communities in the belief that people — like art — should not be segregated.
Advance ticket purchase — which includes coach bus travel, entry into the Barnes and lunch — is required. Also included is expedited check-in and priority collection access, a guided tour and a 10 percent discount in the Barnes Shop.
The group’s bus leaves from the Rehoboth Gateway Shopping Center, between Fresh Market and Bed, Bath & Beyond on Route 1. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the bus departs Rehoboth at 8 a.m. sharp. The bus will leave the Barnes at 4 p.m., with an anticipated return time to Rehoboth at 6 p.m.
Tickets for RAL’s Barnes Foundation bus trip cost $100 per person and must be purchased by Sept. 24. Tickets can be purchased online at rehobothartleague.org or by phone at (302) 227-8408, ext. 204. Space is limited, so those wishing to go are being advised to purchase tickets as soon as possible. The deluxe bus has restroom accommodations available onboard.