Painted screens are an authentic urban folk art created in Baltimore row-house neighborhoods in 1913. Painted door screens provided an unobstructed view of the street to the row-house owner, while the colorful images stopped people on the sidewalk from seeing in. Guest artist John Iampieri will teach this art tradition at the Rehoboth Art League on Friday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Workshop participants can learn the tools and techniques necessary to paint a high-quality, framed screen. Each person will leave with a completed screen wall hanging. Class size will be kept small so social distancing can take place. Masks must be worn. The cost of the workshop, which includes supplies, is $75 per person.
Growing up in Baltimore, Iampieri saw hand-painted screens everywhere in East Baltimore row-house neighborhoods. As a member of the Baltimore Painted Screen Society, he has traveled throughout Maryland over the years, teaching this 108-year-old folk art. His paintings are commissioned worldwide, frequently exhibiting in venues including museums, businesses and in the media.
To register for the workshop, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the Art League at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All workshops are held at the Rehoboth Art League located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.