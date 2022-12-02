The Rehoboth Art League will host its 13th Annual Open House on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The RAL campus will be decorated for the season, and the gallery will offer a selection of fine art, fine crafts and other holiday gift items. Art, music and refreshments are designed to make the day of hospitality a wonderful way to begin the holiday season in Rehoboth Beach. Refreshments will be available courtesy of the Village Improvement Association.
The musical line-up for the day includes:
• 11 a.m. — Roo Brown & Mixed Blessings, an acapella group singing a mixture of holiday and Gershwin tunes.
• 12:30 — Chris Johnson on the piano with old favorites, some holiday songs and maybe a sing-along.
• 2 p.m. — Camp Rehoboth Chorus Ensemble, performing a selection of holiday classics.
Cookies and hot cider will be served all day.
Fine art and fine crafts from Rehoboth Art League members will be on display and for sale in the Corkran, Tubbs and Ventures galleries throughout the holidays. The variety of holiday gift ideas will include jewelry, paintings, ceramics, glasswork, sculpture, metal and wearable fiber art. The tree in the main gallery will be decorated with ornaments made by member artists that may be purchased.
The Open House is free and open to the public. The gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. The galleries are closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For additional information, visit www.rehobothartleague.org or call (302) 227-8408.