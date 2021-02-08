The Rehoboth Art League will debut three new exhibitions at its historic Henlopen Acres campus on Friday, Feb. 12. The collection of shows includes the organization’s popular Regional Juried Photography Exhibition, now in its sixth year, on display in the Corkran Gallery.
The annual exhibition invites artists from Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., to submit their latest work. This year, 31 artists were selected for the juried exhibition, and their work represents an array of technique and content, from traditional modernist approaches to contemporary and alternative media.
Artists and community members interested in hearing more about the curation of the exhibition and its award-winning pieces are being invited to join the RAL for a virtual conversation with juror Antonio McAfee on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. The event, which will be moderated by photographer Brook Hedge, is free, but registration is required through the RAL’s website.
Also opening Friday, Feb. 12, is “Figures on Film—Works by Steven Billups.” Billups, first-place winner in the RAL’s 2020 Regional Juried Photography Exhibition, will be showcasing his latest work in the Tubbs Gallery. The collection of photographs was produced in a traditional darkroom and takes the classic nude as its inspiration, set against a backdrop of landscapes. Billups said he works to create both harmony and contrast, using the flat lines of a landscape and patterns of light and shadow to reveal or conceal the curvilinear shapes of the model.
Finally, the Ventures Gallery will welcome “Recent Works—Pastels by Nick Serratore,” which will be on display through March 7. Throughout his career as an artist, Serratore has strived to push the medium of pastels to new limits and find ways to incorporate these new discoveries into his work. His work includes quiet, contemplative landscapes in pastel, and he is known for his local scenes. Serratore has received both the Emerging and Established Artist awards from the Delaware Division of the Arts and is the exhibitions director for the Rehoboth Art League.
Due to health and safety concerns, there will not be an opening reception for these exhibitions. Instead, the community is being invited to visit the RAL campus during normal gallery hours to view the exhibitions. The Rehoboth Art League is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. For additional information on the league, its classes, events and exhibitions, visit the website at rehobothartleague.org, or call (302) 227-8408.