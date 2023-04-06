The Rehoboth Art League is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to train for the 2023 Homestead Docent Program. Volunteers will get to talk to visitors who are visiting RAL for the first time or engage with people who are coming home to the beach, meet new friends, and learn about the local art and culture scene.
Originally built in 1743 by Peter Marsh, the historic Homestead remains the central part of the art league’s campus. The house boasts a rich history, having served tenant farmer families for more than two centuries, then, in the 1930s becoming home to the founder of the Rehoboth Art League, Louise Corkran. The Homestead is maintained by their nonprofit and made accessible to the public at no cost to enable a better understanding of local history and the development of the regional arts scene. A devoted corps of volunteers, the league’s Homestead Docents offer their time, energy, and knowledge to staff the building each year from May through October, and often are the first face of the organization to new visitors.
For interested parties, a meeting will be held on Monday, April 17, from 12-2 p.m. in the Chambers Building on the Rehoboth Art League campus. RSVP by April 14 to Exhibitions Director Nick Serratore by emailing nick@rehobothartleague.org.
For additional information about this exhibit, the Art League, its classes, memberships, events and exhibitions, visit the website at RehobothArtLeague.org or call (302) 227-8408. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram @RehobothArtLeague.