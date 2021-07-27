The Rehoboth Art League’s signature summer event — its Annual Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show — returns to Henlopen Acres for the first two weekends in August. After going virtual in 2020, the Outdoor Show is bringing artists back to coastal Delaware to showcase and sell their artwork.
Now in its 48th year, the event, underwritten by Jack Lingo, Realtor, will be held Aug. 7-8 and Aug. 14-15, and will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
With the exception of last year’s virtual event, the Outdoor Show has been held on the Art League’s historic grounds since 1973 and started simply, with many artists showcasing their work on snow fences around the property. Many of the RAL’s most noted artists, including Jack Lewis and Howard Schroeder, were annual participants.
The show now draws artists from across the country, and some of this year’s juried artists come from as far away as Florida and Vermont. As always, many local and regional artists are on campus with their artwork and display in a variety of mediums, including oil and acrylic painting, pastel painting, fine jewelry, wood, metal, photography, ceramics, mixed media and more.
“We are pleased to be the Event Underwriter for the Rehoboth Art League’s Annual Outdoor Fine Art and Fine Craft Show,” said Bryce Lingo of Jack Lingo, Realtor. “It’s a unique opportunity to see neighbors and visitors to the Coastal Delaware region join through art and culture. The Lingo family and the many people who work with us all have a strong passion for the arts and for giving back to the community. This aligns with our overall goal and mission to ‘Give Where You Live.’”
This year’s event will continue some long-time traditions, including its strong level of volunteer involvement, utilizing the efforts of more than 100 volunteers to pull off the two-weekend event. And beyond the artwork that the event brings to Rehoboth Beach, the RAL offers attendees live music, artwork demos, children’s activities and food by The Point and Chesapeake & Maine, with craft-brewed beer from Dogfish Head.
The art league will also have on display its 83rd Annual Members’ Fine Art Exhibition, as well as solo shows including John Clendening’s “Experiencing America’s Great Outdoors” in the Ventures Gallery and Melissa May’s “re-Interpreted” in the Homestead.
As always, the Homestead docents will be holding an online auction of artwork donated by the Outdoor Show artists as a fundraiser for preservation projects in RAL’s historic buildings. RAL provides complimentary transportation to the event with Jolly Trolley shuttles, which stop at Rehoboth Beach Elementary School.
Patrons at this year’s Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show will have an opportunity to win a piece of artwork by longtime Outdoor Show artist Damon Pla, who owns his namesake gallery in Ocean View and is known for his surreal acrylic paintings.
The fulltime artist has donated two canvas reproductions of his oil paintings to the Rehoboth Art League to help raise funds to support its education and exhibition programs. Pla’s pieces, “Remaining Silent,” a 36-by-36-inch framed reproduction, and “The Memory of Leaving Home,” a 28-by-38-inch framed reproduction, are each valued at $750 and on display in the Corkran Gallery. Raffle tickets cost $5 per ticket or $20 for five, and may be purchased at RAL’s Henlopen Acres location. The winning tickets will be pulled at 4 p.m. on Aug. 15.
For additional information about the RAL’s 2021 Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show, visit the website at rehobothartleague.org or call (302) 227-8408.