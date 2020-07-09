In consideration of the health and safety of the hundreds of artists, staff and volunteers that the trademark event convenes, the Rehoboth Art League’s 47th Annual Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show will be held virtually this year, Aug. 1-9.
The event will feature 100 fine artists who will showcase their latest work through RAL’s website, social media and other virtual venues. Artists will maintain the tradition of demonstrating their techniques and discussing their creative inspiration, and it will all happen online.
This year’s virtual event represents artists from places including Connecticut, New York, Tennessee and Florida, as well as favorite local and regional faces. Juried artists will be showcasing their work in mediums including oil painting and watercolor, pastel, ceramics, jewelry, metal, woodwork, fiber art and photography.
The 2020 virtual Outdoor Show is being underwritten by Jack Lingo Realtor, a supporter of the Rehoboth Art League for five generations.
“We are pleased to be the event underwriter for the Rehoboth Art League’s Annual Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show,” said Bryce Lingo. “It’s a unique opportunity to see neighbors and visitors to the Coastal Delaware region join through art and culture. The Lingo family and the many people who work with us all have a strong passion for the arts and for giving back to the community. This aligns with our overall goal and mission to ‘Give Where You Live.’”
Each year, the Rehoboth Art League raffles off a piece of artwork that is donated by an artist from the Outdoor Show. This year’s featured raffle artist is Philadelphia-based painter David Oleski (https://www.davidoleski.com/) who has donated his painting “Three Green Apples” for the raffle, with the proceeds benefiting RAL’s exhibitions and educational programs.
Oleski, a graduate of Maryland Institute, College of Art in Baltimore, is known for his large scale still-lifes created with the application of oil textures. Raffle tickets for the piece, which measures 30 by 40 inches and is valued at $3,400, are available for purchase in the Corkran Gallery. Tickets are priced at one ticket for $5 or five tickets for $20. The winning ticket will be drawn live via RAL’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/RehobothArtLeague/) on the final day of the Outdoor Show, Aug. 9, at 4 p.m.
For additional information about RAL’s 2020 Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show, visit the website at rehobothartleague.org, where they will update the event schedule with activities.