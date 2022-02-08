The Rehoboth Art League will host its 5th Annual Jewelry Trunk Show from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12. The event, held the weekend prior to Valentine’s Day, features handcrafted jewelry that will be on display and available for purchase in the galleries at the league’s historic Henlopen Acres campus.
“This juried group of jewelers — made up of artisans from Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia — represents some of the most unique talent from the region. See what inspires their work and discuss with them the processes they use in creating their one-of-a-kind pieces of jewelry,” organizers said.
The Jewelry Trunk Show is free and open to the public. To ensure a safe public forum for all attendees, RAL will continue to require masks to enter the galleries, and volunteers will monitor attendees’ numbers and direct one-way traffic flow.
Also on display is the Members’ Sales Exhibition, showcasing an eclectic collection of fine art and crafts by RAL member artists. Visitors can browse everything from watercolor paintings to wearable fiber art, from ceramics to fine-art photography. Each purchase supports a practicing artist, as well as the mission of the Rehoboth Art League.
For additional information on the Rehoboth Art League, its classes, events and exhibitions, visit the website at rehobothartleague.org or call (302) 227-8408.