The Rehoboth Art League’s 36th Annual Holiday Fair—Fine Craft Show is returning this year with a new addition. The RAL is now hosting Virtual Booths for online purchases directly from participating artists. Shoppers can browse the artists’ work in the convenience of their own homes and opt for contactless pick-up of purchases during the on-campus event, Nov. 7 and 8.
The Holiday Fair offers area residents and coastal visitors creative shopping throughout the League’s Henlopen Acres campus. They can stroll the historic grounds, visit artisans’ booths in four different buildings — the historic Homestead, the Chambers building, the Paynter’s Studio, and the Corkran Gallery. (To ensure the safety of all visitors, RAL will continue to require masks to enter the galleries, and volunteers will monitor attendees’ numbers in buildings and direct one-way traffic flow.)
Food and drink will also be on campus, courtesy of The Point Coffee House & Bake Shoppe, offering packaged, takeaway breakfast and lunch options in the Children’s Studio. Dogfish Head will offer a selection of craft beer in the Paynter’s Pub.
This year’s Holiday Fair raffle prize will be an original piece of artwork by exhibiting artist, Linda Hill. Raffle tickets cost $5 each or $20 for five, and may be purchased in the Corkran Gallery.
Additionally, each year at the Holiday Fair, attendees take their chance at winning a select piece of artwork that has been donated by the juried artists. This year, the RAL will offer an online auction of items on which supporters can bid. People can view the auction offerings online in the weeks leading up to the on-campus event or view them in person at the Rehoboth Art League during the event Nov. 7 and 8.
Holiday Fair on-campus hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry costs $5 per person and children younger than 12 are admitted free of charge. For additional information about the show or the virtual booths, visit the website at www.rehobothartleague.org or call (302) 227-8408.