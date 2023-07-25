The Rehoboth Art League’s signature summer event, the Annual Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show, returns to Henlopen Acres for the first two weekends in August. Now in its 50th year, the event provides the opportunity for more than 100 artists and artisans from around the country to display and sell their fine art and fine crafts amidst the Rehoboth Art League’s 3.5-acre wooded campus, just blocks from Rehoboth Avenue.
The event will be held Aug. 5-6 and Aug. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
The outdoor show, which is underwritten by Jack Lingo, Realtor, is a juried event, and many of the artists actively enjoy demonstrating their creativity each day during the show. As always, many local and regional artists will be on campus with their artwork and display in a variety of mediums, including oil and acrylic painting, pastel painting, fine jewelry, wood, metal, photography, ceramics, mixed media and more.
The show is full of activities, including food, live music, artist demonstrations, gallery exhibits, gardens, the historic Peter Marsh Homestead and a Dogfish Head Beer Garden. The support of the community allows this Rehoboth Beach tradition to continue, as the efforts of more than 100 volunteers are essential to pull off this two-weekend event, organizers noted.
Visitors are also welcome to enjoy the current shows the art league has on display, including its 85th Annual Members’ Fine Art Exhibition, as well as Terri Yacovelli’s solo show “Mixing Colors: An Artist’s Exploration” in the Ventures Gallery. The Homestead will become an extension of the Members’ Sales Gallery, and the DeWitt will have the league’s Doors of Fame on display to celebrate 85 years of the Rehoboth Art League.
As always, the Homestead Docents will be holding an online auction of artwork donated by the Outdoor Show artists as a fundraiser for preservation projects in RAL’s historic buildings. RAL provides complimentary transportation to the event with Jolly Trolley shuttles, which stop at Rehoboth Beach Elementary School.
As per tradition, patrons at this year’s Outdoor Fine Art & Fine Craft Show will have an opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind piece of artwork that was donated by Michelle Marshall-Johnson. The winning tickets will be pulled at 4 p.m. on Aug. 14.
There is a weekend entry fee of $5 for adults. There is no charge for children younger than 12. Tickets can be purchased by cash or credit card at the gate.
For additional information about this exhibit, the art league, its classes, memberships, events and exhibitions, visit the website at RehobothArtLeague.org or call (302) 227-8408.