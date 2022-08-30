The Rehoboth Art League is offering a two-day class, “Make Your Own Concertina Sketchbook and Fill It!” on Friday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m., when participants will assemble their own concertina (accordion-fold) sketchbook with watercolor paper, backing board and decorative papers for the covers, and on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the class will add botanical drawings from live pants and flowers in a variety of media and ephemera to the sketchbook.
Local artist Rosemary Connelly is teaching the course and will demonstrate the different techniques. This is an intermediate class and is not intended for beginners. In addition to a fee of $135 per person for RAL members and non-members, there is a $15 materials fee to be paid to the instructor on the first day of class.
To register for the two-day class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the art league at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.