Art lovers can investigate the art of the 20th century through dynamic and interactive lectures and discussions using the Zoom platform, during the Rehoboth Art League’s four-week “Art History: The Twentieth Century” class, offered virtually on Thursdays, April 1 through 22, 1-3 p.m.
“The 20th century witnessed the birth and outgrowth of abstraction, along with innumerable movements that came and went amidst radical changes across the globe,” RAL representatives said. “There is no stress, no note-taking, no tests — just join the online class and discuss art.”
The cost of the class is $100 per person for members or $135 per person for non-members.
Registration is required for all classes. To register go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the art league at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All registered students will receive an invitation by email the day before the class with a link to join the class on Zoom. To use Zoom, people need an internet connected computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with a webcam or built-in camera and microphone.