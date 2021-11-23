The Rehoboth Art League is offering an exploration of a new exhibition, “Afro-American Images: The Vision of Percy Ricks,” which gathers more than 130 works of art by 66 African American artists and is on display at the Delaware Art Museum.
At 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Rehoboth Art League’s historic Henlopen Acres campus, Margaret Winslow, curator of contemporary art at the Delaware Art Museum, will present a free public Gallery Talk about the long process of recreating this exhibition, which was originally hung in 1971.
A discussion and slide show will introduce participants to the curatorial process and to some of the exhibition’s artists, including local favorites Humbert Howard, Simmie Knox, Edward Loper Sr. and Edward Loper Jr., and those recognized nationally, including Romare Bearden, Sam Gilliam, Faith Ringgold and Alma Thomas. Winslow and the museum’s executive director, Molly Giordano, will also discuss the exhibition’s role in the Black arts movement.
Afterward, participants can sign up for the Rehoboth Art League’s Wednesday, Dec. 15, bus trip to the Delaware Art Museum to see the Percy Ricks exhibition in person. The daytrip includes bus travel, a guided tour of the “Afro-American Images” show, a boxed lunch and time on their own for a self-directed tour of the Wilmington museum that includes a renowned collection of Pre-Raphaelite artwork and an outdoor sculpture garden.
Tickets for the trip cost $75 per person, and the bus will leave at 8:30 a.m. sharp from the Rehoboth Beach Fresh Market parking lot, with check-in beginning at 8 a.m. The bus will begin its return trip from Wilmington to Rehoboth by 2:30 p.m., with an expected return time of 5 p.m. As per the Delaware Art Museum’s health and safety guidelines, proof of vaccination will be required prior to entry.
Tickets may be purchased online at rehobothartleague.org or by phone at (302) 227-8408. Space is limited, and advance reservations are required.