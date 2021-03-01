Art lovers can investigate the art of the Gilded Age through dynamic and interactive lectures and discussions using the Zoom platform starting on March 4, when the Rehoboth Art League’s four-week “Art History: The Gilded Age” class will be offered virtually on Thursdays, March 4-25, from 1 to 3 p.m.
“The period between the Civil War and World War I is characterized by great ambition and a new current of sophistication,” they described.
The works of John Singer Sargent, James Abbott Whistler, the French Impressionists and the British Pre-Raphaelites will be covered.
“There is no stress, no notetaking, no tests — just join the online class and discuss art.”
The cost of the class is $100 per person for members or $135 per person for non-members. Registration is required for all classes. To register go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the Art League at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All registered students will receive an invitation by email the day before the class with a link to join the class on Zoom. To use Zoom, people need an internet-connected computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone with a webcam or built-in camera and microphone.