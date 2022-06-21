The Rehoboth Art League will continue its Cottage Tour, now in its 72nd year, in 2022.
“We continue to monitor the community’s health and safety, and to accommodate the pandemic recovery will again offer the event as a virtual tour, viewable throughout the month of July from the comfort of your home. The Cottage Tour Committee, a group of hard-working volunteers, has worked hard to vet and secure another very special selection of local homes that showcase the best of the area’s art and design.”
The homes on this year’s tour offer a variety of landscapes, interiors and architectural designs, ranging from historically significant to contemporary and sleek, organizers noted.
“Some homes have quite an evolving history and many homeowners showcase memories, artwork, and collections in creative ways.”
This collection of coastal homes is also presented online through an artist’s interpretation, with an interview and glimpse at the creative process of this year’s selected Cottage Tour artist and award-winning plein air painter Jacalyn Beam. This year, for the first time, the original artist’s rendition of the Peter Marsh Homestead will be auctioned off as a fundraiser in support of the league’s year-round programs.
Tickets for the signature summer event are now available online at rehobothartleague.org and come with a personalized log-in valid during tour dates. Each $40 ticket purchase provides unlimited access to online content for the duration of the virtual tour, July 1-31, which may be accessed from the comfort of home through a laptop, desktop, tablet or smartphone. As always, proceeds from the Cottage Tour support the Rehoboth Art League’s exhibition and education programs.
The Rehoboth Art League is a membership-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to teaching, preserving and inspiring the arts in the region. For additional information about the art league, its classes, memberships, events and exhibitions, visit the website at RehobothArtLeague.org or call (302) 227-8408.