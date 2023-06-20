The Rehoboth Art League will continue its Cottage Tour, now in its 73rd year, this July. As part of the RAL’s 85th anniversary in 2023, the Cottage Tour will return live and be held in its traditional two-day, self-paced format from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The Cottage Tour Committee, a group of volunteers, has worked to vet and secure a special selection of local homes to showcase the best of the area’s art and design. The 10 homes on this year’s tour offer a variety of landscapes, interior and architectural designs, ranging from historically significant to contemporary and sleek. Some homes have an evolving history, and many homeowners showcase memories, artwork and collections in creative ways.
Jean Doran is this year’s Cottage Tour artist, depicting the collection of coastal homes through her artistic eye. A rendering of each home is presented to the homeowners and featured in the event program.
As part of the tour, which remains one of the Rehoboth Art League’s biggest summer fundraisers, Howard Eberle’s original watercolor “Ocean Finds” is up for raffle, with tickets available to purchase in the art league’s Corkran Gallery for $5 each or $20 for five. The artist has donated the artwork to benefit the mission of the Rehoboth Art League.
The ticket for the tour is a commemorative program booklet with an image and description of each home on the tour. Tickets cost $40 per person (considered appropriate for ages 13 or older) and may be purchased online. After June 30, tickets are available for purchase or pickup at the Art League’s Henlopen Acres campus, 12 Dodds Lane, or they can be purchased at homes on the Cottage Tour on tour days. (Note: tickets previously purchased on the RAL website and by phone must be picked up at the RAL.)
Tickets for the tour are also available at other locations after June 29: in Rehoboth Beach at Bellinger’s Jewelers, Browseabout Books, Design Center of Rehoboth, Farmer Girl Exotic Gardens, Windsor’s Flowers & Plants and J. Conn Scott; in Fenwick Island at Carolina Street; in Lewes at Community Bank of Delaware and Lewes Gourmet; and in Bethany Beach at Sea Needles. Tickets for the tour are also available the day of the tour at any of the homes, based on availability, and at the Rehoboth Art League.
Parking is very limited at several of the tour homes, so free parking will be available at Rehoboth Elementary School, 500 Stockley Street. From this location, the Rehoboth Art League is providing Jolly Trolley transportation for ticketholders. Shuttle service, which will run continuous loops to all houses on the tour, will begin running at 9:45 a.m. and continue until the tour’s end each day.
The Rehoboth Art League is a membership-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to teaching, preserving and inspiring the arts in the region. For additional information about the art league, its classes, memberships, events and exhibitions, visit the website at RehobothArtLeague.org or call (302) 227-8408.