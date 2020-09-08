Browseabout Books and the Rehoboth Art League will partner to present a live, interactive conversation with author and photographer David Lienemann about his book “Biden: The Obama Years and the Battle for the Soul of America.” The online event will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 6 p.m., when Lienemann will be interviewed by Brook Hedge, an avid local photographer and a board member of the Rehoboth Art League.
Starting in the early days of an historic new administration, bubbling with possibility, to the final days filled with uncertainty amid a disappointing transition of power, David Lienemann photographed Vice President Joe Biden through it all. As his official White House photographer, Lienemann joined the elite group of individuals who are granted unfettered access to document the highest offices in the country.
In more than 200 photographs, with captions and stories to give them context, Lienemann’s documentary work captures Biden’s work on behalf of the country, his connection with citizens from across the nation, and his struggles through personal and national tragedies.
“The photographer’s newest publication, ‘Biden,’ is a timely reminder of the former vice president’s greatest moments, and through this virtual conversation, Lienemann will discuss his approach to photography, his technical challenges in a fast-paced environment, and the daunting editorial process for this book,” organizers said.
Lienemann is an editorial and lifestyle photographer based in New Mexico. As the former White House photographer for Vice President Joe Biden, he spent eight years documenting visits to 47 states and 64 countries, making nearly a million photographs of moments both grand and intimate.
Before coming to the White House, Lienemann covered the 2008 presidential campaign for clients including the New York Times, Chicage Tribune, Associated Press and Getty Images. He graduated from Cornell College with a bachelor’s degree in economics and business in 2005.
Hedge had a 40-year career as an attorney working for the federal government and later a Superior Court judge appointed in 1992 by President George H.W. Bush. Since moving into semi-retirement, Hedge has focused on her other passion — photography. She formerly served on the boards of the Overfalls Foundation and the Coastal Camera Club and is currently chair of the Rehoboth Art League’s Board of Trustees.
The Sept. 22 free online event with David Lienemann will be held on the Zoom platform and requires an RSVP. Visit https://bit.ly/3baQGDN to register.