The Rehoboth Art League has announced that its 71st Annual Cottage Tour will be held online, from July 1 through July 14. Due to ongoing health and safety concerns, the tour will take place virtually this year, and will be filled with online home tours, video interviews with designers, homeowners and architects, and original artwork commissioned for the event.
This year, the Cottage Tour features 10 Rehoboth-area homes with a variety of landscapes, and interior and architectural designs, ranging from historically significant to contemporary and sleek. Some homes have an evolving history, and many homeowners showcase memories, artwork and collections in creative ways.
The collection of coastal homes is also presented online through an artist’s interpretation, with an interview and studio tour of this year’s selected Cottage Tour artist and award-winning oil painter, John Schisler. As always, the RAL’s Historic Peter Marsh Homestead is featured on the virtual tour, showcased as an 18th-century farmstead that has been transformed with contemporary furnishings, thanks to the creative vision of the event underwriter, J. Conn Scott.
Tickets for the event are now available online at rehobothartleague.org and come with a personalized log-in valid during tour dates. Each $35 ticket purchase provides unlimited access to online content for the duration of the virtual tour, July 1-14, which may be accessed from the comfort of home through a laptop, desktop, tablet or smartphone. As always, proceeds from the Cottage Tour support the Rehoboth Art League’s year-round exhibition and education programs.
The Rehoboth Art League is a membership-based nonprofit arts organization dedicated to teaching, preserving and inspiring the arts in the region. For additional information about the RAL, its classes, memberships, events and exhibitions, visit the website at RehobothArtLeague.org or call (302) 227-8408.