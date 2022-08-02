The Garden Gallery at the Inland Bays Garden Center will feature the work of fused-glass artist Kathryn Chartier, “The Rainbow Colors,” between Aug. 4 and Sept. 4.
Chartier retired a few years ago and finally had time to pursue her love of experimenting and creating with different mediums, but it was glass that tweaked her interest. She likes to mix colors and then fuse glass together in an electric kiln with temperatures as high as 1,480 degrees for varying lengths of time, depending on the project. Once the glass is liquid, it then needs to cool appropriately. Cold-working and/or sandblasting are finishing techniques/ touches.
“I love the beach and flowers — and both make their way in my art glass as suncatchers, ornaments, magnets, decorations or plant decorations,” Chartier said. “Butterflies and dragonflies also migrate into my work. It’s exciting every time I open my kiln and see what I’ve created!”
For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.