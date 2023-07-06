Prepare for more than just a concert that features some of the greatest music ever written and recorded, and get ready to revisit an earlier decade.
The first-ever performance by Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles band’s at the Freeman Arts Pavilion, on Wednesday, July 12, beginning at 7 p.m., promises to play on the emotions and satisfy the audience’s appreciation for nostalgia.
“It’s a normal show, and yet it’s new in so many ways,” said band member Paul Curatolo, who portrays Paul McCartney of the Beatles. “We are putting a magnifying glass on the 1960s —specifically the Beatles’ era, at approximately 1969 and 1970, when they last performed together. … We are looking forward to performing at Freeman Arts Pavilion and celebrating the iconic rooftop venue,” Curatolo added.
“For people who have not seen our show, they will enjoy two-and-a-half hours of celebrating the greatest band on earth. This is a full multimedia experience, in addition to a concert, that takes you into the decade of the 1960s. It walks you through some of the decade’s most iconic moments.”
The tribute band credits its origins to the group Reign, which was created by tribute group founder and manager Mark Lewis in Los Angeles in 1975.
“At that time, it was a group of guys who wanted to perform their own original music,” said Curatolo. “They did multiple sets at the clubs where they played, and they sounded so similar to the Beatles that they attracted Beatles fans.”
The name of the band was later changed to Rain, in reference to the Beatles’ song “Rain” that was released in 1966 on the B side of the 45 rpm ditty “Paperback Writer.”
The Beatles were an English rock band formed in Liverpool, England, in 1960 that was composed of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. They are regarded as the most influential band ever, and were a major force behind popular music‘s recognition as an art form.
As pioneers in recording, songwriting and artistic presentation, the Beatles revolutionized many aspects of the music industry.
At the Freeman Arts Pavilion, the band will perform songs from “Abbey Road” and “The Rooftop Concert” live, in addition to many other favorite Beatles’ hits, according to Curatolo.
“Everyone has their favorite Beatles song that strikes a chord within them,” said Curatolo. “The songs ‘Yesterday’ and ‘Let it Be’ are really profound moments in our show. From a personal perspective, it’s an opportunity for me to be with the audience, to slow things down and to speak with them. ‘Let It Be’ is such a celebrated song, and it means as much now as it did when it was first played.”
Playing Beatles’ music is a ‘passion project’
Curatolo said the challenge of playing Beatles music is a passion project for each band member.
“We are all massive fans of the Beatles, and we enjoy the challenge of rising to their standard,” he said. “It’s extremely fulfilling to walk in their footsteps.”
The group features Steve Landes as John Lennon, on rhythm guitar, piano, harmonica and vocals; Alastar McNeil as George Harrison, on lead guitar and vocals; Aaron Chiazza as Ringo Starr, on drums, percussion and vocals; and Curatolo as Paul McCartney, on bass guitar, piano and vocals.
Additional band members include Curatolo’s father, Joey Curatolo, on vocals, bass guitar and piano; Joe Bithorn on vocals and lead guitar; Ralph Castilli on drums, percussion and vocals; Mark Beyer on keyboards and percussion; and Chris Smallwood on keyboard and percussion.
“Our bandmates are not only my best friends,” Curatolo said. “They’re also my brothers, much like the Beatles were. We tend to do everything together. In addition to portraying the Beatles, it’s wonderful to play with people who you love and admire. That’s what makes it so worthwhile.”
Curatolo said he is pleased to see how well the emerging tribute-band profession is growing.
“I love that there are so many tribute bands,” he said. “I think they’ve created a lot of music that’s being performed in tribute to many outstanding artists. It’s really being done well, and it provides younger people who had never seen a performance with the opportunity to enjoy the original bands’ music. In a sense, tribute bands are paying their respects to the original artists.”
The Freeman Arts Pavilion is located at 31806 Lakeview Drive, west of Fenwick Island, near Selbyville. To purchase tickets, call (302) 436-3015 or access the Freeman Arts Pavilion website at www.freemanarts.org.