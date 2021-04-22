Prominent radio personality Wayne Cannon, who died on Monday, April 19, is being remembered as an icon in the broadcast business and as a kind, loving father who was dedicated to his family.
“He was such a sweetheart, always the fun dad,” said Amanda Paige, 38, of Baltimore, one of Cannon’s two children. Son Jeff, 35, lives in North Beach, Md., and Cannon and his wife, Chris, also had a 5-year-old grandson, Jameson.
Cannon’s death at age 72 surprised those who have known him and listened to his radio broadcasts for years, but he wasn’t a man who sought sympathy, so he kept his diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis, made on Feb. 23, rather quiet.
For the past several months, he was having what Paige called “lung issues” and eventually saw a doctor, who diagnosed the disease, occurring when lung tissue becomes damaged and scarred.
Cannon was admitted to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Md., on his birthday, April 11, after oxygen he was using at home became insufficient and he began having difficulty breathing.
While he was hospitalized, his wife had a birthday, and the couple celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.
Before he died, Cannon, with his wife and children at his side, said, “I am so happy.”
“In that last half-hour he was conscious he said that, out of the blue,” his daughter said. “It was very special.”
Monday morning, his wife posted on Facebook, “Dear friends of Wayne Cannon, I am heartbroken to tell you this, but Wayne passed away this morning … his decline was rapid. We, his family, greatly appreciate the prayers and support of all those who knew of his illness. Arrangements are being made and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Rest in peace, my love,” she wrote.
Hundreds of condolences and comments quickly followed.
“The doctors believe he could have had an underlying condition that can be devastating. Usually, the prognosis for this disease is a matter of years, but in his case it was less than two months. Part of that was he waited too late [to see a doctor] and part was that what he had was so aggressive,” his daughter said.
On Friday, April 23, Mike Bradley at WGMD-FM radio, where Cannon worked for many years, will host a tribute hour to him from 7:20 to 8:30 a.m. Anyone wishing to share memories can call (302) 945-9292.
Kelli Steele, “Morning Edition” host and arts reporter at Delaware Public Media, was news director at WGMD when Cannon worked there and called him “a true professional in the field.”
“He will be greatly missed,” she said.
“It’s a devastating loss,” said Sandy Christiansen, business manager at WGMD.
“We’re shocked. Wayne was there at WGMD before I was. He was there from 1993 to 2013, and I came in 2000. He was always upbeat. He could always make you laugh, no matter how you were feeling. He would tell jokes. At work, he was a phenomenal professional. There was nothing he wouldn’t do. He always stepped in to help. He started out on the air and ended up in sales,” Christiansen said.
“His family was part of the radio station,” Paige said.
“He was bringing us kids in for station identification. We would record them for him. He found a way to blend all the things he loved — his family, the radio and Ocean City,” she said.
When Cannon was 15 and living in his native Delmar, he convinced his parents to drive him to Ocean City, Md., the town he loved, and get him a little apartment so he could work in the resort during the summer. His first job was as a busboy for the former Mario’s Italian Restaurant.
He was drafted into the U.S. Army and was a medic during the Vietnam War, but was never sent to Vietnam. He served in Germany, then returned to Ocean City, where he continued his career.
He worked for several radio stations, including WETT in Ocean City, and retired from WGMD in 2013.
The family is planning a celebration of Cannon’s life in mid-May.