This year, the Rehoboth Summer Children’s Theatre will celebrate their 40th anniversary by hitting the road with the classic French fairytale “Puss in Boots.” The production will travel to locations throughout Lower Delaware for 15 free public performances.
“Puss in Boots is the story of an enchanted cat who uses her charm and wits to win the hand of the princess for the poor miller’s son. The fabulous feline weaves a beguiling spell around the king, his daughter and a grumpy ogre, to provide the happiest ending to this delightful tale.”
In the tradition of RSCT, the play is performed entirely by two actors. Maranatha Leigh and Ethan Jovanovic employ their numerous stage skills to bring the seven characters to life. Lightning-quick costume changes and a lively sense of humor are the hallmarks of this family-fun show. “Puss in Boots” is one of more than 30 shows created and originally performed by company founders Elise and Steve Seyfried.
The 2022 Puss in Boots tour includes performances at libraries in:
• Rehoboth Beach, Monday, July 18, 11 a.m.;
• Dover (on the Green) Tuesday, July 19, 11 a.m.;
• Delmar, Wednesday, July 20, 10 a.m.;
• Lewes, Thursday, July 21, 10:30 a.m.;
• Georgetown, Friday, July 22, 10 a.m.;
• Selbyville, Tuesday July 26, 10:30 a.m.;
• Greenwood, Thursday, July 28, 10:30 a.m.;
• Smyrna (at the Opera House), Friday, July 29, 11 a.m.;
• Seaford, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 12:30 p.m.;
• Odessa, Friday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.;
• Frankford, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2 p.m.;
• Kent County (Camden), Tuesday, Aug. 9, 6:30 p.m.
In addition to the library series, there are three special performances: Nassau Valley Winery, Lewes, Thursday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m.; The Freeman Arts Pavilion near Selbyville, Saturday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.; and Lewes Canalfront Park, Thursday, Aug. 11, 6:30 p.m. All the shows are free and open to the public; however, some may require registration or advance tickets. Families should check ahead before attending.