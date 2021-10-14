On Saturday, Oct. 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Mason Dixon Post 7234 will mark 75 years of service to veterans and our community since the Post was established in 1946 after World War II.
An anniversary celebration is planned for that day, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Post, located at 29265 Marshy Hope Way in Ocean View. The public is invited.
The program will include a ceremony and presentations to remember those who founded the Post and recognize those who have led and developed the volunteer service tradition over the years.
The Post also plans to break ground for a new memorial area to honor all veterans who have served our country, including those who have served the Post. Some will be honored with their names etched in brick pavers in the memorial area. Members of the public who would like to have a veteran family member or friend remembered in this way can download an application form available on the Post website www.vfw7234.com or stop by the Post to pick up a form.
Post Adjutant Fulton Loppatto said the memorial “will be a quiet contemplative place of honor and respect for all those who have served our country and this Post.” The ceremonial part of the program will be followed by lunch, free of charge, and all are welcome to stay and enjoy the day.
The Post was originally located in Selbyville and moved to the present location in the Quillen’s Point area of Ocean View in 1953.
The 92 veterans who founded the Post shared a common bond of patriotism and military and community service. They wanted a place of their own to socialize where they would feel comfortable. They decided to organize under a VFW charter, which provided organizational structure and mission focus on patriotism, veterans assistance, charitable and educational programs.
Ever since its beginning, VFW Post 7234 has provided support and assistance to veterans and active-duty military service members and their families, as well as a wide range of other worthwhile causes. Through dues, donations and fund-raising events and activities, the Post has raised money for that effort. In addition to helping veterans and active-duty personnel locally, state-wide and nationally, the Post has helped support local area volunteer fire companies; area school programs and student scholarships; the Pyle Center (public assistance services); the Cheer Center (services for seniors); cancer, Alzheimer and muscular dystrophy research programs; and other civic and charitable causes. Fulton Loppatto summed it up, saying: “All this has only been possible because of community support and the dedication of all our volunteers.”
In commenting on the Post’s history and the anniversary, he added, “We’re grateful to those who founded the Post 75 years ago and to all those who have contributed so much over the years to continue our proud tradition of service. So, we’re looking forward to celebrating this anniversary on Oct. 16 and welcoming the public to the Post on that special day.”