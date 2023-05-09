The Rehoboth Beach Film Society (RBFS) will present the 2023 Pride Film Festival (formally known as Delaware LGBTQ+ CINE-brations Festival) in partnership with CAMP Rehoboth, with tickets now on sale at RehobothFilm.com/pride-film-festival.
Eight films, including documentaries and features, along with a block of shorts, will be presented over three days (June 9-11) at the RBFS’s Cinema Art Theater in Lewes. Participants can expect other social gatherings in celebration of the festival and Pride Month.
“The RBFS remains committed to sharing cinema with the diverse audiences that make up the Sussex County community as we gather for 2023 Pride Month,” said Interim Executive Director Lisa Evans. “This is another example of the ways our nonprofit supports the year-round LGBTQ+ community here in Rehoboth Beach. It’s only fitting to bring the many incredibly talented filmmakers and their work to our residents during Pride Month celebrations! We hope that you will join us and experience all that this year’s Pride Film Festival has to offer at the Cinema Art Theater in Lewes (behind the Wawa)!”
Admission costs $12 per screening. Patrons are being encouraged to purchase tickets online and avoid the lines. If seats are available, tickets will be available for sale starting 30 minutes prior to each screening. (Note that tickets are non-refundable, and there will be no exchanges.)
“The Society felt strongly about expanding the audience from its first LGBTQ+/CINEBrations festival back in 2016,” stated Executive Director Helen Chamberlin. “Updating the name of the festival and focusing on Pride Month made sense for 2023 relaunch. Why would we not celebrate as any other U.S. city with the patrons we serve?”
Films being featured during the festival include the documentary “Mama Bears”; feature films “Passages,” “Eismayer” and “Horseplay”; the Indigo Girls documentary “It’s Only Life After All” and the documentary “Kokomo City”; as well as short films “I (Heart) Jack Lalanne: A Cartoon Memoir,” “Origami” and “The Dalles.” A “festival choice” feature (to be announced later) will also be shown.
For more information about RBFS visit www.rehobothfilm.com.