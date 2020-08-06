Possum Point Players are preparing to go play outside as they bring a live production of “Godspell” to the wide-open space beside their Georgetown theater. To make sure the reunion with friends and supporters is safe for everyone, all performances will be staged outdoors adjacent to Possum Hall.
Tickets are on sale now, with some limits, based on appropriate distancing for audience members and cast.
Performances will be Sept. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 and 20. Friday shows begin at 6:30 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday shows at 2 p.m, Attendants will direct parking and provide directions to seating.
Tickets cost $25 (or $24 for seniors and students). Tickets may be purchased by calling (302) 856-4560, and early reservations are advised to ensure a choice of preferred dates.
Rain dates will be announced later, if any shows have to be rescheduled due to inclement weather.
Stage Director John H. Hulse invites the audience to come and enjoy an uplifting musical experience. He called “Godspell” a modern, vibrant retelling of the biblical parables and the last days of Jesus’ life, a joyous, contemporary version of the Gospel according to St. Matthew. Hulse said the show uses music and dance to tell Christ’s message of kindness, tolerance and love in sometimes funny and sometimes sentimental ways. Songs include “Save the People,” “Turn Back, O Man,” “Beautiful City” and “Day by Day.”
The musical is performed by Hunter Graves of Rehoboth Beach; Delaney Cinnamon and Sarah Rose of Lewes; Alonzo Dixon of Bridgeville; Abby Krams, Maddie Moore and Ashlie Workman of Millsboro; Dillon Mangene and Abigail Porter of Seaford; and Landon Rockwell of Georgetown. Graves portrays Jesus and Rose has dual roles of John the Baptist and Judas.
The production team is led by Hulse of Rehoboth Beach, featuring music director Stacey Hartman of Georgetown, stage manager Donna Flomp of Milton and production assistant Jake Darmstadler of Georgetown.
Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.
Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. "Godspell" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
Possum Hall is located at 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown, Del. Details are online at www.possumpointplayers.org.