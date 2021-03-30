Possum Point Players are inviting audience members to join them in the sunshine or under the stars as they begin the 2021 theater season on their new outdoor stage. Opening Friday, April 16, they will present “Broadway Springs Back,” described as “an original, one-of-a-kind theater experience.”
The production reflects the preceding year the world experienced, with music ranging from despair to hope and to happiness. Directors Steven Dow and Stacey Hartman said it’s sure to leave a tear in audience members’ eyes, a smile on their faces and a song in their hearts.
In addition to more than 20 songs from many eras of Broadway, the performance will also include four original scenes, with the theme of hope, all written by area residents of Delaware.
Shows are set for Friday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, April 17, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, April 18, at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $27, while senior citizen and student tickets cost $25; tickets may be purchased online (PossumPointPlayers.org) or by calling the ticket line at (302) 856-4560. All seats are reserved and limited to four in each socially-distanced bubble marked on the audience area of the parking lot. The open-air stage is located adjacent to Possum Hall.
Patrons, staff and volunteer crews must wear a mask when moving about the theater property or using facilities inside the hall; when seated, patrons may remove their masks. Water, wine and beer, and packaged snacks will be sold.
PPP representatives said many Delmarva communities are represented in the cast of “Broadway Springs Back.” Dow is a resident of Felton, and Hartman lives in Milford. Matthew Brown, Donna de Kuyper and Jgar Helwig live in Lewes, and Cheryl Graves and John Hulse live in Rehoboth Beach. Candice Castro lives in Dover; Alonzo Dixon, Bridgeville; and Julianna Markel lives in Smyrna. Abbie Porter is a Seaford resident; Ashlie Workman lives in Millsboro; and Shelbie Thompson lives in Salisbury, Md.
Due to social-distancing restrictions, tickets to all performances are limited. While performances are outdoors, a number of safety precautions will be in place, including face mask requirements for all patrons. Detailed guidelines for theater policies are on the PPP website.
Inclement-weather dates are April 23 to April 25 at the same times. Details of the inclement weather policy are included on the website. When attending a performance at the new outdoor stage, patrons are being urged to coordinate their wardrobe with the weather. Possum Hall is located at 441 Old Laurel Highway, Georgetown.