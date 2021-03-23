Possum Point Players and director John Hulse will hold auditions for the drama “Silent Sky” Monday, March 29, and Tuesday, March 30; both auditions are at 6 p.m. in Possum Hall, located at 441 Old Laurel Road in Georgetown. All who audition must be available for show dates June 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, and inclement-weather weekend dates of June 18, 19 and 20.
Hulse suggested that those auditioning have a prepared one-minute contemporary monologue set in 1900s to present that day and should also be prepared to cold-read from the script. People of all ethnicities are eligible and being encouraged to audition.
The cast requires four females and one male, all of whom should be able to realistically portray the characters over the course of the 20-year span of the plot. The characters are:
• Henrietta Leavitt, age starts in 30s, ends in 50s. Brilliant, determined, meticulous, excited, a dreamer, hard of hearing (wears a period hearing aid), has never much cared for the “status quo.”
• Margaret Leavitt, age starts in 30s, ends in 50s. A homebody, creative, genuine, sweet-natured, realist. Henrietta’s sister. (Ability to sing and pretend to play the piano a plus.)
• Peter Shaw, age starts in 30s, ends in 50s. The apprentice to the head astronomer at Harvard, reserved, his views have never really been challenged prior to the events of the play. He is the supervisor of the women at the observatory and in love with Henrietta, as she is with him.
• Annie Cannon, age starts in 40s, ends in 60s. A leader of the group of women in the observatory, tough, terse, sure of herself, grows into a firebrand for the suffrage movement.
• Williamina Fleming, age starts in 50s, ends in 70s. a Scot, intelligent, witty, warm and outgoing, the first of her kind, smart as a whip and fun. (This role requires a Scottish accent.)
For details of the plot of “Silent Sky,” see http://www.possumpointplayers.org. The drama tells the true story of Henrietta Leavitt, an astronomer who was ahead of her time as a woman in the field of astronomy and in the acceptance of women as professionals in scientific fields.
“Silent Sky” is produced with special arrangements with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. The playwright is Lauren Gunderson.
PPP follows the mandated COVID-safe protocols for all rehearsals and performances.