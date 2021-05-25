Artists enjoy the spring scenery on the campus of the Rehoboth Art League while they take “Plein Air Oil Painting: Composition and Color” with Jacalyn Beam on Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
In the class for intermediate and advanced painters, participants will discuss and practice seeing shapes and color in the landscape. Attention will be given to the “big shapes in composition” and then move to how colors might be used within those shapes. Color temperature will be discussed and explored as a means to support artistic goals.
The cost of the class is $200 per person for members and non-members. Registration is required for all classes. To register go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call RAL education programs director at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.