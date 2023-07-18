It is mid-July, and the summer resort season in Bethany Beach is kicking into high gear. Locals and tourists enjoy the summertime festivities that make Bethany so special, but summer will eventually end. An end-of-summer celebration is being planned, organized and hosted by a small group of locals as part of the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral.
Residents of the Quiet Resorts celebrate the end of the “unofficial” summer resort season with their annual Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, at 5:30 p.m. On the Bethany Beach boardwalk, this year’s event will mark the end of the traditional summer resort season.
This year’s assistant chairs, Carolyn Bacon and Marie Wright, described Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral 2023 as a “Labor Day Farewell to Summer” parade and celebration. As part of the Jazz Funeral, spectators can join a funeral procession on the Bethany Beach boardwalk in which mourners carry a casket containing a decorated mannequin representing “Summer of 2023.”
Bacon said three Dixieland jazz bands will perform this year.
“The Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral is comparable to the jazz funerals held in New Orleans that celebrate the lives of those who have passed away,” Bacon said. “Our Jazz Funeral is celebrated in Bethany Beach each Labor Day to mark the end of the summer season in Delaware’s Quiet Resorts.”
According to Wright, the Jazz Funeral festivities will include brief reflections and recollections of Bethany residents after the procession reaches the bandstand.
“At this year’s end-of-the-summer remarks, we will highlight the lighter side of resort living and vacationing in the Quiet Resorts,” she said “It’s the 38th Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral, and we’ve always aimed to make it fun. In the Quiet Resorts, we want to honor the dedication and hard work of our visiting summer locals and our true local families. This is the perfect time to celebrate the lighter side of summer in our resort areas.”
Dixieland bands, including the Jazz Funeral Irregulars and the Dixie Cats, will perform at the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral. There are usually about 15 pieces in the combined bands, making this one of the largest regular Dixieland band performances on the Delmarva Peninsula. Around 2,000 people attend Bethany Beach’s Jazz Funeral yearly, enjoying a “quirky” tradition.
In addition, the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction is held on the Friday afternoon before Labor Day as a kickoff to the Labor Day weekend, this year at Bethany Blues on Friday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m. The beneficiary of the silent auction funds will soon be announced. Five non-profit organizations are being considered beneficiaries for the 2023 Silent Auction. American Red Cross Delmarva Region, Sussex County Big Brothers Big Sisters, Sussex County Habitat for Humanity, American Cancer Society Relay For Life, and Delaware Audubon and Chesapeake Audubon Societies are among them. All these five charities have previously received funds from the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral Silent Auction.
Those who are interested in volunteering for the Bethany Beach Jazz Funeral or the Silent Auction at Bethany Blues can email jazzfuneral@comcast.net or call (302) 537-1585 to leave a message after four rings. Visit jazz-funeral.com for an overview of the event.