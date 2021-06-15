Zippy and me1.jpg

Author Artie Bennett shows off his picture-book biography 'The True Story of Zippy Chippy: The Little Horse that Couldn't' with the book's subject, the real-life (and persistent also-ran) thoroughbred racehorse Zippy.

Children’s book author Artie Bennett will hold a special meet-and-greet and book signing at Bethany Beach Books at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, when he will showcase and discuss his award-winning picture-book biography “The True Story of Zippy Chippy: The Little Horse That Couldn’t,” as well as his classic picture books, and joke and riddle books.

Zippy Chippy hi-res cover.jpg

The picture-biography 'Zippy Chippy' tells the tale of a real-life racehorse who never won a single race.
Me and Zippy and Red Down South.jpg

Author Artie Bennett hangs out with Chippy and friend on their thoroughbred retirement farm.

“The True Story of Zippy Chippy” is illustrated by Dave Szalay, who aims to capture the soul of the steed. Zippy ran 100 races and lost every one, but in the process, became a legend, too, just like his champion ancestors, including Man O’ War. Zippy is still alive and kicking today, at 30-plus years old, living at an upstate New York retirement facility for thoroughbreds, where he is the reigning celebrity, Bennett noted.

Hastings reading.jpg

Author Artie Bennett reads to children.

All necessary social-distancing protocols will be observed. More information is available at https://www.bethanybeachbooks.com/in-person-events/artie-bennett.

A Whiff2.jpg

Artie Bennett reads his book 'Belches, Burps, and Farts' with some enthusiastic fans.

Artie Bennett is an executive copy editor by day and a writer by night. In addition to “Zippy Chippy,” he is also the author of a quintet of rhyming picture books: “The Butt Book,” his first “mature” work and winner of the Reuben Award; “Poopendous!”, his “No. 2” picture book, he notes; “Peter Panda Melts Down!”; the “explosively funny” “Belches, Burps, and Farts—Oh My!”; and “What’s Afoot! Your Complete, Offbeat Guide to Feet,” which he said is guaranteed to knock readers’ socks off.

Artie Bennett.JPG

Artie Bennett

He is also the author of two joke and riddle books: “The Universe’s Greatest Dinosaur Jokes and Pre-Hysteric Puns” and “The Universe’s Greatest School Jokes and Rip-Roaring Riddles.”

The Show Me Librarian said of the author: “Bennett’s use of rhyme is excellent; his stanzas flow and exude joviality in a manner that few writers since Dr. Seuss have truly mastered. Simply put, these books are a joy.” The Huffington Post said: “It appears there is no topic Mr. Bennett can’t make funny and educational.” For more information, visit ArtieBennett.com.

Children's_Discovery_Center_Queens.JPG

Author Artie Bennett reads at the Children's Discovery Center in Queens, N.Y.