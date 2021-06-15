Children’s book author Artie Bennett will hold a special meet-and-greet and book signing at Bethany Beach Books at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, when he will showcase and discuss his award-winning picture-book biography “The True Story of Zippy Chippy: The Little Horse That Couldn’t,” as well as his classic picture books, and joke and riddle books.
“The True Story of Zippy Chippy” is illustrated by Dave Szalay, who aims to capture the soul of the steed. Zippy ran 100 races and lost every one, but in the process, became a legend, too, just like his champion ancestors, including Man O’ War. Zippy is still alive and kicking today, at 30-plus years old, living at an upstate New York retirement facility for thoroughbreds, where he is the reigning celebrity, Bennett noted.
All necessary social-distancing protocols will be observed. More information is available at https://www.bethanybeachbooks.com/in-person-events/artie-bennett.
Artie Bennett is an executive copy editor by day and a writer by night. In addition to “Zippy Chippy,” he is also the author of a quintet of rhyming picture books: “The Butt Book,” his first “mature” work and winner of the Reuben Award; “Poopendous!”, his “No. 2” picture book, he notes; “Peter Panda Melts Down!”; the “explosively funny” “Belches, Burps, and Farts—Oh My!”; and “What’s Afoot! Your Complete, Offbeat Guide to Feet,” which he said is guaranteed to knock readers’ socks off.
He is also the author of two joke and riddle books: “The Universe’s Greatest Dinosaur Jokes and Pre-Hysteric Puns” and “The Universe’s Greatest School Jokes and Rip-Roaring Riddles.”
The Show Me Librarian said of the author: “Bennett’s use of rhyme is excellent; his stanzas flow and exude joviality in a manner that few writers since Dr. Seuss have truly mastered. Simply put, these books are a joy.” The Huffington Post said: “It appears there is no topic Mr. Bennett can’t make funny and educational.” For more information, visit ArtieBennett.com.