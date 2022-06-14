Critics have used a number of superlatives to describe Naki Ataman’s piano virtuosity: “dazzling,” “extremely sensitive,” “astounding,” “magnificent,” “inventive,” “brilliant.” And now, the pianist will be performing in the area, at the new Dickens Parlor Theatre in Clarksville on June 23-25.
The son of a renowned concert violinist and conductor Zeki Ataman, Naki Ataman was born in the ancient city of Istanbul, but raised and educated in Turkey’s modern capital, Ankara. He began his musical studies at the age of 4 and made his stage debut at 8. Considered a child prodigy, he was regularly asked to perform with Turkey’s leading orchestras, as well as to give command solo performances for audiences both at home and abroad.
Dickens Parlour Theatre owner Rich Bloch recalled the first time Ataman visited the theater, at the original Dickens in Millville, in 2018.
“Naki and I had performed on cruise ships for years and, over time, we became close friends. Not infrequently, we would tour together on layovers in the various countries we visited. Naki speaks six languages, and, even if I didn’t love him, I would have made it my business to stay close to him when we were traveling,” Bloch said.
“I was dying to figure out how we could possibly bring him to the beach to appear at Dickens, but both logistically, with his schedule, and financially, I didn’t know how to pull it off. One afternoon, in a Cairo cafe, we were having a cup of coffee together, and jokingly, I said to him, ‘Naki, you’ve done it all. You’ve composed, you’ve played with Symphony Orchestras worldwide, you’re in demand on and off the ships — London, Paris, Rome, Vegas: In my considered judgment, you’ve earned the right to play a garage in Millville.”
Ataman, he said, “looked up from his cup and said, without hesitation, ‘Name the date.’ He came, he played, he dazzled. And he’s joining us again. No one should miss my extraordinary good friend.”
As Bloch noted, in addition to his musical accomplishments, Ataman is fluent in six languages (Italian, Spanish, French, Turkish, English and Greek) and has a doctorate in clinical psychology. And while he is considered an exceptionally talented entertainer and recording artist, his first love and passion is performing for live audiences. He has appeared on numerous TV programs in various countries, as well as hosting TV shows in Turkey.
Ataman was formally trained as a classical pianist and spent the first 20 years of his career performing the works of the classical masters in recitals and concerts. He has since developed his own unique style and prefers a wide variety of music that appeals to mixed audiences. He is also considered a talented composer and arranger, and frequently writes short lyrical pieces for various instruments, as well as jingles for TV commercials.
With those qualifications, Ataman began to represent Turkey’s cultural interests throughout the world.
In one such opportunity, he performed a special concert for the United Nations Cultural Conference held in Vienna, Austria, for which he conceived the idea of an evening of music encompassing many of the countries represented at the conference. Since then, the show he created for the United Nations, titled “Around the World with Naki Ataman,” has taken him literally around the world on concert stages of many countries and show stages of various luxury cruise lines.
“As well versed in popular music, jazz, and musical comedy as he is in the light classics, Naki is undeniably a favorite on concert and show stages throughout the world. Once you have witnessed this man’s talent, virtuosity, and elegance, you may come up with superlatives of your own.”
For more information or to purchase tickets for the performances, with optional dinner, visit https://dickensparlourtheatre.com/.