The Lewes Public Library will Jay Fleming for a presentation of his new book “Island Life,” a visual narrative of Smith Island, Md., and Tangier Island, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 3 p.m. by the fireplace at the library.
Fleming’s “Island Life” explores the environment, communities and commercial fisheries of Smith Island and Tangier Island — the last inhabited offshore islands in the Chesapeake Bay. Although less than 15 miles of water separate Smith and Tangier from the mainland, centuries of isolation have preserved the unique way of life of the island communities, making them feel worlds apart from the life most of us know.
“Since his first trip to the islands in 2009, Fleming has seen remarkable changes to the islands’ landscapes and communities, and he felt a sense of urgency to document these working waterfronts, as the very forces that sustain them also threaten to take them away.”
Jay Fleming is a photographer and writer who documents the complex interactions between humans and their natural environment. Born and raised in Annapolis, Md., he grew up with an affinity for the water. He discovered his passion for photography at the age of 13, after inheriting his father’s hand-me-down Nikon film camera. In 2015, Jay Fleming turned his attention to photography full-time, leading to the publication of his first book, “Working the Water,” in 2016. Since then, he has spent his career chronicling the unique people and places of the Chesapeake Bay.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event, and a book signing will follow the presentation. Space is limited, and registration is required. Visit lewes.lib.de.us or call the library at (302) 645-2733 to register. Participants also are being invited to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books.