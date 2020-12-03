The Town of Bethany Beach is once again accepting submissions for its annual photo contest. Photos will be selected for the 2021/2022 Town calendar and widespread marketing efforts.
The calendar is mailed to an estimated 3,200 households and available for sale, pending COVID-19. The Town website and social media pages reach an audience upwards of 200,000 annually.
Images should be captured in Bethany Beach and show what sets Bethany apart from other beach towns. Ideally, pictures should include landmarks that are unique to Bethany and illustrate why visitors and residents are drawn to the resort town.
“People can choose any beach to vacation or retire in,” said Julie Malewski, events director. “When they see our calendar, most are amazed that the pictures were shot in Bethany Beach. Recognizing the familiar spots jogs their memories and fuels the excitement for their next Bethany experience. That’s what we hope to generate with the contest.”
The contest is open to both amateurs and professionals. Multiple entries are acceptable. All participants will be entered to win the grand prize of a 2021 VIP parking pass good for free parking at any public space within town limits during the summer season. Those whose photography is selected will also receive consideration for placement in the calendar (along with a free copy of the calendar).
Entries are due by Dec. 15, 2020. Only digital photos are accepted, and if selected, they must be high resolution, 300 dpi or greater.
Email photos in .jpeg form to jmalewski@townofbethanybeach.com. Please do not put them in the body of the email. By entering, you give the Town of Bethany Beach the right to use your photos for these efforts.