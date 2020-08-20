Gallery One is pleased to announce that artisan Peter Emmanuel will be showing his unique mixed medium 3-D artworks at the gallery.
Each of his mandalas is hand-constructed with hundreds of textured and colored items that are mounted on the wall or used as tables. Some are composed of vintage game pieces that are assembled in a complex collage of texture and color, creating “Nostalgic art.” The mandala designs are used to draw the eyes in from across the room and help to achieve a meditative state. Planning takes several months for each new design, and construction an added several weeks.
Gallery One is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is always staffed by an artist.
Gallery One is located at 32 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View. For more information contact (302) 537-5055 or www.galleryonede.com.