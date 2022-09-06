Plans are under way to merge the mission of Inland Bays Garden Center, “Gardening to make a difference,” with the mission of the Delaware Center of the Inland Bays, “Preserving protecting and restoring the Bays and their watershed,” with an event planned on Saturday, Oct. 9.
Both organizations are dedicated to educating people on the importance of taking care of the land and water they call home in Southern Delaware. One focuses on native plants and pollinators, and the other on the wise use and enhancement of the Indian River Bay, Little Assawoman Bay and Rehoboth Bay.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., as part of the 7th Annual Arts in the Garden at Inland Bays Garden Center, the two organizations will come together again in the form of a participatory mural under the watchful artistry of local artist John Donato. The newly painted bright blue workshop at the garden center caught Donato’s eye, and the vision of a mural combing plants and life around and in the bays began to emerge.
“What if we offered folks young and old the opportunity to paint flowers, trees, bees, butterflies, horseshoe crabs, seagulls, turtles, dolphins and osprey bigger than life in bright colors with a bit of humor and at the same time raised money for the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays?” he asked.
Cheryl Rehrig and Denise Hoeksema, owners of the garden center, couldn’t say no to helping an organization they are so passionate about, while also having their workshop take on a new colorful life.
The event will offer the chance to paint with John Donato and at the same time raise money for continuing the work of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays. Participants will be asked to donate any amount to grab a paint brush and be a part of the experience, “And those of you who have painted with John before know that it will be a ton of fun,” organizers said.
Inland Bays Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.