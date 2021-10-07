The process of using pen and ink to make a drawing is practically as old as art itself, dating back to 7th and 8th century China. It is considered one of the most visually intense and compositionally complex forms of drawing. At the same time, aside from pencil, pen-and-ink drawing is probably the most portable, convenient and low-cost form of art making. All an artist needs is a pen and a piece of paper, and they’re ready to create!
Anyone who would like to learn the medium can check out the “Pen & Ink Techniques and Applications” class taught by local artist Edilu Nehrbas at the Rehoboth Art League. The class is scheduled for Thursday mornings, Oct. 7-28, from 9 a.m. to noon. Through exercises and practice of pen-and-ink techniques, such as feathering, hatching, cross-hatching and more, students in the class will create textured drawing compositions using a variety of subject matter. The cost of the class is $185 per person.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.