James Patterson, the world’s best-selling author, and co-author New York Daily News syndicated sports columnist Mike Lupica, whose new thriller will be released in September, will greet fans and answer questions in Ocean City, Md., on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 26.
Hosted by Bethany Beach Books, the event, at the Performing Arts Center at the Ocean City Convention Center, at 4001 Coastal Highway, will have two options for guests — a VIP portion at 6:30 p.m., when guests can meet the authors and pose for photographs with them, and the question-and-answer session from 7 to 8 p.m.
“Jackie and I are just so excited to be bringing these two to the Delaware area,” said Zandria Senft, manager and event coordinator for Bethany Beach Books, referring to bookstore owner Jackie Burns.
“We are very excited to be able to present this event to everyone in our area. We will get people from all over,” she predicted, “because they are only going to a few places. Their tour is pretty small. It’s a big deal that they chose Ocean City. They reached out to us. We pitch hard to host these big authors, so we are very lucky to have them,” Senft said about the event with the 71-year-old Lupica, the father of four and New York native, who has written more than 40 works of fiction and non-fiction.
Patterson, 76, the father of one son and a resident of Palm Beach, Fla., has written more than 200 novels since 1976.
Patterson and Lupica are touring together but will only be in a few places — including New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Florida — Senft said, adding she’d like to ask Patterson what it feels like to be the world’s best-selling author and find out what’s Lupica’s “coolest sports experience” has been.
Coastal Point Executive Editor Darin McCann, who will be moderator at the event, said he is “just so grateful to Jackie and her remarkable team at Bethany Beach Books for being able to bring these two titans of the literary world here to Delmarva.”
“It’s an honor just to be able to play a small role in such a historic evening for our region, and I’m excited to meet two of my heroes. I promise to do my very best to just stay out of their way so they can share their insights and stories,” McCann said.
Questions will be pre-selected and not accepted from the audience.
Tickets for the VIP portion cost $80, and general admission tickets for the talk will cost $40. Both will include signed copies of the new book “12 Months to Live.” For tickets, visit the website at www.bethanybeachbooks.com.