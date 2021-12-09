The Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison’s newly published book, “Groundwork: Farm Parables and the Cultivation of Faith,” focuses on “turning over the soil in our souls, vibrant spirituality and life-changing discipleship.”
“This book doesn’t have that broad stroke like the first book I wrote has,” the pastor said recently, referring to “Preparing Fields for Seasons of Change,” a volume about new hope and spiritual vitality “on your corner of God’s farm.”
“Instead, this new book takes Jesus’ parables, and connects the discipleship and how to grow and connect that with social issues like poverty and disabilities,” said Collison, senior pastor of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View.
Written to help those who feel “uprooted in the current season of your life,” the book uses “Jesus’ agricultural-based parables as the seed” and “offers a fresh perspective to working out one’s faith. By turning over the soil in one’s soul, vibrant spirituality and life-changing discipleship can emerge,” the pastor said.
“It looks at the parables Jesus said, that took place in an agriculture kind of farm setting. In the Bible, the story of the prodigal son takes place on his father’s farm. The Parable of the Sower has references to a vineyard,” she said, adding that, as she wrote the book, she focused on grace, mercy and sacrifice. “Then, paired with that, is raising that up from parable and pairing it with a social justice issue, because social issues are the pollinators of our faith.”
“What puts it in action is when it goes out into community,” she said.
The book also discusses socio-economic concerns, those with disabilities and those who are pushed to the margins.
One of Collison’s favorite Bible stories is the parable “where a person who comes in to work in the morning gets paid as much as the person who comes in one hour before closing. And that is talking about grace. You can’t earn grace. It’s saying, ‘I worked hard for it. I should get it,’ and yet that is not God’s economy. I bring into that socio-economic issues.
“You hear people tell others they have to pull themselves up by their bootstraps, and that is not bad, but the book is saying, ‘What if you don’t have boots to begin with?’ It talks about young families going to school, getting government assistance, and how hard it is to break away from that. It takes 10 years to break free from the welfare system.
“The difference between the haves and have-nots is growing larger and larger, so it makes it that much harder to get past that gap,” she explained. “It is recognizing that takes place. To give a person grace, instead of judging the person where they are in life.
“At the end of each chapter, if you want to go deeper spiritually, there are Bible verses. Each chapter has a different spiritual discipline. It might be fasting or a workshops or prayer — different types of spiritual disciplines,” she said.
Collison and her husband, Glenn, live on the family farm in Harrington. She grew up with her family in a rented farmhouse surrounded by fields. Her grandfather had a 20-acre farmette outside Georgetown where he tended fields and raised hogs part-time, so she has always had an affinity for the land.
Available on Amazon.com, the book offers six lessons, including “Expect the Unexpected,” with the Parable of Wheat & Seeds; “A Challenging Grace,” with the Parable of the Workers in the Vineyard; and “Signs of the Season,” with the Parable of the Unfruitful Fig Tree.
The 120-page book, on which her spring 2022 Lenten sermon series will be based, costs $11.95 for a paperback edition, $28.95 for a hardback or $3.99 for the e-book version.
“Writing this book made me look at things in a different way and realize new connections between the theology of the parable and the practical application of the lesson. At a young age, I always saw seasons. Something was planted, something was grown, and the goal was to grow something that gave new life to something else. There is something inherent in all of us that, when we feel have to get away, we have to be centered, we go to land,” she said.
“We go to the beach, to the mountains, to take a walk down the lane. We are all connected to land.”