“Pastel Painting: Capturing the Light in Landscape “at the Rehoboth Art League is for all levels of pastel painters. Scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the class will concentrate on landscape and go right to the heart of pastel painting — good drawing skills, engaging composition, recording correct values and understanding color with a specific emphasis on light.
Guest artist Katie Cassidy will discuss the visual effects of light and how to capture it in artwork — luminosity, reflected light, highlights and atmospheric perspective. Students will be working from photos they bring into class. Class size will be kept small so social distancing can take place. Masks must be worn. The cost of the two-day class is $150 for members or $185 for non-members.
Cassidy graduated from University of Maryland with a degree in art and for the past 16 years taught drawing, pastel and oil painting at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, Md. She runs the adult art curriculum at AAM, with 13 artists/instructors, and more than 100 classes and workshops per year. She is an award-winning artist, including first place in the Members Exhibit at the Maryland Pastel Society for 2018 and 2019.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.