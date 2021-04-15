An 11-year-old girl is coming of age and will participate in a rite. Her task is to provide the ceremonial pie — the highest honor in her society — so she works diligently with the town baker to perfect the pie so she isn’t expelled from the society.
The fantasy-type story unfolds in the movie “The Secret in the Old Clock,” written by Jordyn Gum, with plans to film it in Sussex County, although the exact location hasn’t yet been pinpointed.
“We’re still looking, but it looks like Dewey, Bethel and Bridgeville. It will be a short film, a low-concept film,” said Gum, a Delaware native who owns Nantico Studios.
Gum wrote the script while at home during coronavirus restrictions, giving her the opportunity “to be quiet for once,” she said.
The main character isn’t based on Gum as a child or any one she knew, she said, but is more interpretive and coming-of-age.
Those who auditioned for parts in the film before closing day on Monday, April 12, should hear from Nantico Studios by the end of this week, she noted. Filming is set to begin on Saturday, April 24, and continue through Sunday, May 30.
The main character is Judy Mae, described as 9 to 12 years old, and “a friend to all who has always been eager to please those around her, particularly her parents, teachers and other community leaders.”
“She is liked and often praised for her willful obedience and good behavior. Her parents are proud of her, and she finds comfort in the definitiveness of it all.”
Her mother is 35 to 40 years old, and described by Gum as “a dutiful, working housewife; she is Judy’s mother and expects her to be of equal merit and character.”
Her father, also 35 to 40, is “practical and respected among his peers … and completely tolerable, averse to controversy and those who incite it.”
Miss Bleake, 60 to 65 years old, is the soon-to-retire town baker who has been silently shouldering for too long a burden that’s quickly becoming too heavy to bear.
Judy’s closest friend and classmate is a girl also 9 to 12, who is bold and confident.
A male teacher, 40 to 45 year old, is an aspiring member of the clergy who is committed to molding his students into model citizens.
The leader, a woman 65 to 70, is a stark legalist, presiding elder of the community and fanatical about maintaining law and order.
See details at https://www.nanti.co.
At 27 years old, Gum has been involved in production for eight or nine years. After college in North Carolina, she lived in Los Angeles for a couple of years, and she now splits her time between Sussex County and Philadelphia.
“I wanted to bring film opportunities to southern Delaware in particular. I wanted to focus my efforts in Delaware,” she said, adding that she is interested in giving as many as possible the opportunity to be in a film.
“It might be people who have done a school play or been in commercials. I am trying to make an opportunity for everyone who has had that experience,” she said.
The budget for the film is just $2,000 or $3,000, making it what Gum called “a micro-film.”
“That’s the beauty. There are some really cool things in technology and how quickly it moves. Anybody can make a movie where you live. Ten, 15 years ago, you couldn’t do it but you can now if you have a good story and a commitment,” she said.
Gum, who owns a marketing agency with her mother, Susan Edwards, is funding the film.
“This is a side gig. My main job is Sejo Design,” she said, explaining that that company is named for her mother’s initials and the first letters of her name.
“People who have never had a film-set experience and have always been interested and curious about what it’s like to be involved in a film project could audition. We’re talking eight to 10-hour days, but we will try to keep it fun and upbeat. As the director of a short, small, low-budget project, we want everybody to have a good experience. We work hard, but it’s fun and very productive,” she said.
The location for the premiere isn’t yet certain, but Gum’s goal is to see it open at the Rehoboth Beach Film Festival.